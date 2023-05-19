Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,906 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centene were worth $66,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.80 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

