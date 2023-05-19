Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 19,546 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of Morningstar worth $73,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Morningstar Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $2,693,765.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,582,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,410,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total transaction of $1,976,280.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,604,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,053,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $2,693,765.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,582,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,410,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,976 shares of company stock worth $18,676,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 498.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $218.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $263.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

