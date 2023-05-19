Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 204,087 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,087 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $39,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kanzhun by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 5,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 933,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 228,995 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

