Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 28,170 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Celanese worth $36,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

