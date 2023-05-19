Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

