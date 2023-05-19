ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $699.87

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $699.87 and last traded at $697.67, with a volume of 268785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $695.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.31 and a 200 day moving average of $618.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

