ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.39) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 926.50 ($11.61).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 462.04 ($5.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,462.90, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 380.10 ($4.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.17). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 707.05.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

