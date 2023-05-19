ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.65

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $11.58. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 49,087 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.40.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.