ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.65

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $11.58. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 49,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

