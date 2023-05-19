Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 147 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $20,950.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Gene Liu sold 362 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $148.08 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

