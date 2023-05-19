Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.19. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Aura Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Aura Systems

(Get Rating)

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

