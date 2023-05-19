Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $4.91 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $14.71 or 0.00054622 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $122.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,577,359 coins and its circulating supply is 333,514,639 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

