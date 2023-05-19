AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.50.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %
AVB opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
