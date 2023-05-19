Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.86. The stock had a trading volume of 720,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

