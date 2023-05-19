Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.58

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.58 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 124.14 ($1.56). Avation shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 38,605 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 255 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Avation Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87. The firm has a market cap of £88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.63.

Insider Activity at Avation

About Avation

In other Avation news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of Avation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62), for a total value of £178,020 ($222,998.87). 20.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

Featured Articles

