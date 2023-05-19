Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.58

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.58 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 124.14 ($1.56). Avation shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 38,605 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 255 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Avation Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87. The firm has a market cap of £88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.63.
Insider Activity at Avation
About Avation
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.
