Axie Infinity One Day Volume Hits $38.28 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $815.26 million and $38.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00025944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.43 or 1.00035889 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,335.3265201 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.98471783 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $85,290,852.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.