B. Riley Cuts The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $37.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $208.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.22 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

