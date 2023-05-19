B. Riley Increases Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $8.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.11.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 7.0 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

