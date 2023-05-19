B. Riley Increases Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.11.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 7.0 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.