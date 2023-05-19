Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Buys 6,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.66.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.