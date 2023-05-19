Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Buys 6,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

