Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.84. 163,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,348. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.