Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,659 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $449,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,618 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

INTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. 12,969,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,284,270. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

