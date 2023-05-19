Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 9,393 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.20. 1,558,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $434.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.76. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

