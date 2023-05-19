Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
BCH stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.3688 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
