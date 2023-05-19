Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.3688 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 687.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

