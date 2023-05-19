Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 24,165 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,894.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 145,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 138,266 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

