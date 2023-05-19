Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.