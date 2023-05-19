Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.55 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,039,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

