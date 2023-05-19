Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,131 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

