Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 988 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $443.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

