Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $22.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $407.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

