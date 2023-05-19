Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.00 and last traded at C$39.00. 189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.27.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.89.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment serves individual and retail markets.

