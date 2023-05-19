Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,624. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.