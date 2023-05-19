Barclays Increases Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 500 ($6.26).

Shares of AML traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 265.80 ($3.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,014. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -268.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.09. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 85.66 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 749.80 ($9.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 11,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($33,004.13). Company insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

