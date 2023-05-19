Barclays Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $495.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $447.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.28 and a 200-day moving average of $410.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 44,331.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 715,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

