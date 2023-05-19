Barclays Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($31.44) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 914.50 ($11.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,957. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,099.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,308.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Future Company Profile

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.