Barclays Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.56. 2,242,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,781. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$18.69.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$620.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

