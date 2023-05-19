Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

