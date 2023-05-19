Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells $91,500.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

