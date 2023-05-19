Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 66,915 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 799.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. 47,170,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,740,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.17, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

