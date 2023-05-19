Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $874,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.73. 32,248,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,297,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

