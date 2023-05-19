Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.76. 1,505,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $447.51. The company has a market cap of $419.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

