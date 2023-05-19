Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,949,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $14.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,766.27. 173,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,602.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,333.58. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

