Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder Sells $5,297,600.00 in Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLPH. Laidlaw began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

