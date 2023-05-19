Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 507,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,594,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

