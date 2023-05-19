B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BGS. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.24 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in B&G Foods by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after buying an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

