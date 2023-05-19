B&I Capital AG Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 8.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $723.95. 108,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.