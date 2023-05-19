Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.06

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.06 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 439.50 ($5.51). Billington shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.39), with a volume of 5,324 shares traded.

Billington Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 413.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.38. The company has a market capitalization of £54.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Billington’s payout ratio is 3,947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Billington Company Profile

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 39,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.96), for a total value of £155,402.28 ($194,666.52). 49.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.