Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Biostage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

