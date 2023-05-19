Bitcoin SV Price Down 4.9% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.25 or 0.00123599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $640.60 million and $45.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,901.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00430142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.

