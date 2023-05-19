BitShares Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. BitShares has a market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $159,680.86 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,980,059 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

