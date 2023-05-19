Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.26. 3,227,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.