BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 489,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,125,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 198,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,542. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.